Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

About 20,000 homes are without power in Langley because of a fault on the transmission line serving the area.

BC Hydro said in a statement Wednesday crews are on site.

#LangleyBC outage caused by a fallen power line. Reminder if you see a downed line, stay back at least 10 m & call 911 to report. pic.twitter.com/w9Nt5O7EFV — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 1, 2017

The areas most greatly affected are Port Kells, Walnut Grove and Fort Langley, as well as areas outside of Langley including pockets in Surrey, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Mission and Abbotsford.

Exact restoration times will not be available until full damage assessments are complete.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

