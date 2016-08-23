Man in custody after incident in Maple Ridge

One person was taken into custody after an incident at the corner of Carshill Street and Lougheed Highway Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. and lasted about half-an-hour, backing up rush-hour traffic along Lougheed Highway where people slowed down to look.

Police talked to the man over a fence in the front yard before he jumped over it and went with them peacefully. A female bystander with a grocery cart nearby wasn't involved.

Police offered no details other than to say it was a mental health incident.