- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Man in serious condition after Pitt Meadows motorcycle accident
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision with a Ford Mustang on Thursday in Pitt Meadows.
The accident occurred at about 1 p.m., at the corner of McTavish and Ford Roads. The injured man was taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and Ridge Meadows RCMP are still investigating.
More details as they become available.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.