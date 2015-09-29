Girls hockey supports Maple Ridge family

Kim Wise explains what happened last Thursday night at her sister’s house on Greenwell Street in central Maple Ridge to a volunteer citizen’s bike patrol member.

After a family lost its house in a fire, the Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association made sure one of its players wouldn’t miss out on any ice time.

Dan and Suzanne Armstrong and their children were burned out of their home on Greenwell Street on Thursday. Among their three children is a daughter who has been a long-time player with the Meadow Ridge Barracudas.

Association president Liam Mostrenko said members of the girls’ hockey group heard about the family’s misfortune and wanted to, at least, help the one daughter get ready for the upcoming hockey season.

The family did have fire insurance, but with all of the priorities of putting their lives back together in time for the fast approaching school year, the Barracudas wanted to take hockey off their plate.

So the association got her a full bag of hockey gear, and she didn’t miss any of her hockey camp last week.

“We bought her all new gear. She was on the ice the very next day,” said Mostrenko. “She was very grateful and so was the family.”

“I thought it was very generous,” said Don Armstrong.

Kim Wise was at her sister Suzanne Armstrong’s home when the fire began at about 8 p.m. They had smelled something burning earlier.

“We went downstairs … we just ran out with whatever we had in our hands,” Wise said.

No one was injured, but the family lost everything.

“No wallets, no credit cards,” Wise said.

Even the backyard pool melted from the intense heat of the blaze, which turned the home into a shell of blackened beams.

“All of a sudden, your whole life is gone in five minutes,” Wise added.

The Barracudas have also opened an account for people who would like to donate to the family.

Mostrenko said the association is not arranging donations of furniture or other items at this time, because the family doesn’t have anywhere to put anything.

“We’re a small association with a family atmosphere, so we want to look after our girls,” said Mostrenko.

Donations

Donations can be made at Scotiabank branches in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows under Armstrong Family Trust, account number 830300038717.