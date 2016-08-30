Maple Ridge school drive needs support

Shelter worker Cheryl Finnie packs knapsacks with back-to-school supplies at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries on Monday. The supplies were purchased with money raised by Jayden Buck and Megan Edwards of the First Albion Scout Group.

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries’ Backpack and School Supply Drive is a little short this year.

“We have about a quarter of what we need,” said Amelia Norrie, with Ridge Meadows Ministries.

All told, about 200 backpacks full of new school supplies are required to help out needy families this year, said Norrie.

But so far, the Salvation Army has only about 30 backpacks for elementary students to hand out.

Reduced supplies from the B.C. headquarters has the Salvation Army looking for donations of new kids backpacks, as well as supplies that fill them, from paper to notebooks, pens and pencils, pencil crayons, dividers and duotangs.

“Our goal is to get those 200 backpacks and to get them filled and to get them ready for those kids and I know our community always steps up.”

Norrie said the biggest need is for high school students.

Norrie asks that any donations be new supplies.

“We feel that every kid deserves to have a fresh start for the school year.”

The program goes the first few weeks of September as students can get by the first week or so without the supplies.

The program needs backpacks, school supplies and, specifically, scientific calculators for teens.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, Lougheed Highway and the Haney Bypass.

Or donations can be made at Staples, 20050 Lougheed Highway.

There will also be a barbeque at Staples to raise money for the program on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Cash donations are also being accepted, at the Ridge Meadows Ministries or by contacting the Salvation Army at connie.mcgonigal@saridgemeadows.com or 604-463-8296.