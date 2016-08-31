Back to school at Maple Ridge food bank

Friends in Need volunteers will issue 235 packs filled with school supplies.

The Friends in Need Food Bank will hand out 235 supply packs to students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as they return to school next week.

Volunteers have been assembling the packs for the past two weeks, said Mary Robson, executive director of the food bank.

She added the program is co-ordinated by local teacher Dominique St.-Amour, who has overseen it for the past three years.

“All of the children of our clients in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will receive a school supply pack, which contains items based on their school age,” Robson added.

As well, the food bank will resume another program in the middle of this month, offering breakfast and snacks at 13 schools, as well as to programs like the one for mothers and babies and others.

Kim Dumore and Jill Constable co-ordinate the program.

“All of the elementary schools are invited to participate in this program,” Robson said.

Each participating school submits an order list at the end of the week. It is then filled and delivered at the beginning of the next week.

“At the end of June, we had 15 of the 20 elementary schools participating,” Robson added. “One of the five which did not participate has indicated they will this school year.”

Donations

Donations for either program can be made through the Friends in Need website (FriendsNeedFood.com), using the ‘Donate Now’ button, which takes you to its page on CanadaHelps.org.



