Contest for NDP nomination in Maple Ridge-Mission

Bob D'Eith and Scott Susin are seeking NDP nomination for candidacy in Maple Ridge-Mission riding.

The NDP will be duking it out between themselves this fall to see who will carry the party banner in next spring's provincial election.

Former federal NDP candidate Bob D'Eith, a music industry lawyer said on Facebook that he's "throwing his hat" into ring to seek the nomination.

"It is time to end the Christy Clark government and bring in a progressive, compassionate and respectful government," D'Eith said on his website.

Mission Scott Susin is also seeking the NDP nomination.

"It is time for the residents of Maple Ridge and Mission to be better represented at the provincial level," Susin said on his website.

"Be it homelessness/shelters, health care, education, or any other concerns or issues you may have, you can count on me to represent, fight and advocate for you in while in office."

Susin criticized Liberal MLA Marc Dalton who has held the riding for the governing Liberals for the last two terms.

"I just don't feel he's been active enough in effective representation of his riding."

A nomination meeting to select a candidate will happen in October or November to choose the candidate who will compete in next May's provincial election.

The NDP haven't yet announced a candidate in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding.

Both Liberal MLAs Doug Bing, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow, and Dalton, have said they're running in the next election.