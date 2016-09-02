- Home
News
Maple Ridge Burrards win first-ever WLA championship, on to Mann Cup
The Burrards bench celebrates as time runs out and they hang on to a 10-9 victory over the Victoria Shamrocks on Friday night.
The Maple Ridge Burrards won their first-ever WLA championship and their first trip to the Mann Cup on Friday night, when they beat the Victoria Shamrocks 10-9 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series.
Goaltender Frankie Scigliano was chosen as the series MVP.
Mike Mallory led the Burrards with three goals and two assists, and Riley Loewen had a pair of each for four points.
More to follow.
