Maple Ridge Burrards win first-ever WLA championship, on to Mann Cup

The Burrards bench celebrates as time runs out and they hang on to a 10-9 victory over the Victoria Shamrocks on Friday night.

The Maple Ridge Burrards won their first-ever WLA championship and their first trip to the Mann Cup on Friday night, when they beat the Victoria Shamrocks 10-9 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series.

Goaltender Frankie Scigliano was chosen as the series MVP.

Mike Mallory led the Burrards with three goals and two assists, and Riley Loewen had a pair of each for four points.

