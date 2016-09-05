Back to school: look, listen and be seen

Ridge Meadows RCMP and ICBC remind everyone that all schools are back in session starting Tuesday.

"We all play a part in keeping everyone, especially our children, safe while they travel to school," said Ridge Meadows RCMP. "Whether they walk, ride a bike, or get to school by car there are several safety tips everyone needs to practice."

• Drivers should always watch their speed: a 30-km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school's in session and in playground areas from dusk until dark, unless otherwise posted.

"Be patient. Drop off your child close to the sidewalk. Don't let them dash from the middle of the road. Know the law. Always yield to pedestrians and stop for school buses when their lights are flashing."

• Parents can set a good example: by looking left-right-left and shoulder-checking before crossing. Make eye contact with drivers and keep looking for approaching vehicles while crossing.

• Listen: remove your headphones so you can hear approaching traffic that may be hard to see.

• Be seen: wear reflective materials or bright clothes and use lights after dark. Walk on the inside edge of the sidewalk away from the road. If there's no sidewalk – walk facing oncoming traffic, so you can see approaching vehicles. Never jaywalk.

"Students need to ensure your child knows the walking route. Review street names and landmarks while walking together," RCMP said. "Ask your child if they know what traffic signs mean, and how to use marked crosswalks or crossing at lights and intersections.Create a game to encourage your child to follow your footsteps."

Kate Woochuk, local road safety coordinator, said ICBC is encouraging parents to review the rules of the road with their children and go over their daily route to and from school,” said

“Our roads will be busier as the school year begins so drivers should allow extra travel time to avoid rushing and watch for children, especially in or around school zones.”

RCMP Cpl. Brenda Winpenny said: “Ridge Meadows RCMP will be in school and playground zones enforcing all traffic laws in an effort to minimize danger and increase safety. All drivers should be reminded that school zones are in affect school days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and playground zones are in affect seven days a week from dawn to dusk.”

• B.C. RCMP back-to-school tips: http://bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2075&languageId=1&contentId=11307.

ICBC provides free road safety educational materials to B.C. schools to help students learn about road safety using fun and interactive activities. The materials are unique to each grade level from kindergarten to Grade 10.