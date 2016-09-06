Plane from Pitt Meadows crashes in Powell River

A plane that took off from Pitt Meadows Regional Airport Monday morning crashed later in Powell River, killing the sole occupant.

Powell River RCMP said the plane crashed into a small wooded area behind an apartment block there.

"Initial investigation, as well as eye witness accounts suggest the small twin engine plane travelling … was shaking from side to side as it flew over the apartment building. The aircraft spiraled once before hitting the ground. There was no fire or smoke reported," said RCMP.

The pilot, who was found dead inside the aircraft, a Twin Comanche, was a 54-year-old man from Port Moody.

Const. Kerri Chard with the Powell River RCMP, said the pilot may have directed the plane to the area to spare any other loss of life.

Transportation Safety Board officials arrived within two to three hours, she added.