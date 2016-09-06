Dump truck KO’s power in east Maple Ridge

The city truck was driving on 240th Street at 121st Avenue in Maple Ridge.

It wasn’t a good start to Friday morning.

A City of Maple Ridge dump truck on 240th Street and 121st Avenue started down the road with its bucket still up and in the process snagged some powerlines, ripping out a power pole in the process.

That cut power to residents in the area for about eight hours.

“We had no power for quite awhile,” said nearby resident Dave Liversidge.

“It took the whole pole out.”

Maple Ridge city director of engineering operations James Storey said the city is doing a complete investigation for WorkSafe B.C. and has the truck in the shop for an inspection. The vehicle had just left the maintenance yard.

"Everybody's OK. Nobody's hurt."

The driver was pretty shaken up, he added, but stayed in the vehicle until B.C. Hydro said it was safe to exit.



