Scavenger hunt for Help Portrait Ridge Meadows

Help Portrait Ridge Meadows is hosting a scavenger hunt and BBQ to raise money for its event in December.

Help Portrait is a community of photographers, editors, make-up artists, hair stylist, and volunteers who come together as one to professionally photograph the people in need in communities all across the globe.

It was started by photographer Jeremy Cowart in 2009. He wanted to take one day and give something special back to the community.

Help Portrait now takes place in 67 countries around the world and over 370, 000 portraits have been taken and given to those in need.

The local team gathers financial and product donations from local sponsors who are interested in helping make this event happen.

This year, in addition to a pub night, likely in November, Help Portrait volunteers are organizing a “Scavenger Challenge and BBQ” – Amazing Race-style.

It takes place Sept. 24.

Teams of four will race around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to “challenge stations” – such as “taste-testing something, skill testing questions, physical challenges, artsy challenges” – to gain the a for the next station.

The first three teams to complete all challenges and race back to the end station – Maple Ridge Park – to win prizes.

A BBQ will take place afterwards. Everyone welcome, with a donation, for food, drinks, music and picnic games.

• For more information: http://helpportraitridgemeadows.com/events