Katzie flag to fly in Pitt Meadows

Katzie Coun. Rick Bailey and Nancy Florence with the Katzie flag.

The Katzie First Nation flag will be raised at Pitt Meadows city hall.

Council approved funding of not more than $6,000 to install a flagpole to fly the flag, which was presented to the city on during Canada Day celebration.

Councillors approved the expenditure in the context of historic agreements for services and communication between the city and the band in 2016.

Currently, the Canadian, B.C. and Pitt Meadows flags are flown in Spirit Square within the civic precinct.

“We’re trying to be good neighbours, and to work with both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge,” said Katzie Coun. Rick Bailey.

He noted Pitt Meadows and Katzie took part in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities First Nations-Municipal Community Infrastructure Partnership Program.

“We learned a lot about each other.”

He said the band also presented a flag to the Katzie elementary, a public school in Surrey.

“We’re getting a little bit of recognition, and getting our name out there,” he said.

The new flag pole will be erected in about two months, and the city will hold a celebration to mark the flag raising.



