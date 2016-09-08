Inmate walks away fro work crew in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Barry David Smith. Smith, a B.C. Corrections inmate, walked away from his community work crew Tuesday in the area of the local SPCA on Jackson Road in east Maple Ridge.

Smith was last seen around 1 p.m., and noticed missing a short time later. An extensive search by B.C. Corrections and police failed to locate him in or near the area.

Smith is described as a Caucasian male, 185 cm (6'1") tall, 77 kg (170 pounds), with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time, he had some stubble for facial hair, and has a fair complexion. He has two tattoos on his right arm, one on his left, and a fourth on his lower back.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black work boots, and red pants.

“Mr. Smith does not have a record for violence, and it is not felt he is an imminent threat to the public’s safety," Cpl. Brenda Winpenny said. "However, citizens are cautioned that if they see, or encounter Smith they should not confront him, but call police immediately at 911.”

• Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.