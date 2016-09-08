Ridge RCMP looking for missing woman

Darlene Stott.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old woman.

Darlene Stott has not been seen since she left her home around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Stott was supposed to return after going out for a walk, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Local police are searching various areas that Stott frequents, with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

"Police want to locate Darlene as her family is concerned for her well-being," Cpl. Brenda Winpenny said.

Stott is described as a Caucasian female, 5'8", approximately 180 pounds (medium build). She has shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt over a black/brown/white striped T-shirt, tan or light brown capris pants.

She went missing from the area of 238 Street and 114a Avenue.