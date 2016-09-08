  • Connect with Us

Elderly man hit in crosswalk in downtown Maple Ridge

An elderly man was hit by car while crossing 224th Street in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

He was crossing east towards the Haney Place Mall by Selkirk Avenue at about 4:15 p.m.

He was in the crosswalk when hit, according to a witness, and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The car was driven by a young lady.

 

