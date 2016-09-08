- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Elderly man hit in crosswalk in downtown Maple Ridge
An elderly man was hit in a crosswalk on 224th Street on Thursday.
An elderly man was hit by car while crossing 224th Street in Maple Ridge on Thursday.
He was crossing east towards the Haney Place Mall by Selkirk Avenue at about 4:15 p.m.
He was in the crosswalk when hit, according to a witness, and taken to hospital by ambulance.
The car was driven by a young lady.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.