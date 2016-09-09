BREAKING
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Woman's body found in wooded area of Maple Ridge
A woman's body was found in a wooded area of east Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon, according to reports.
The location is near the intersection of 116 Avenue and 239A Street, near where 56-year-old Darlene Stott, reported missing by Ridge Meadows RCMP earlier in the day, was last seen.
Her last known whereabouts were in the area of 238 Street and 114a Avenue.
.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.