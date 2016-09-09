  • Connect with Us

Woman's body found in wooded area of Maple Ridge

  posted Sep 9, 2016

A woman's body was found in a wooded area of east Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

The location is near the intersection of 116 Avenue and 239A Street, near where 56-year-old Darlene Stott, reported missing by Ridge Meadows RCMP earlier in the day, was last seen.

Her last known whereabouts were in the area of 238 Street and 114a Avenue.

 

