Woman's body found in wooded area of Maple Ridge

A woman's body was found in a wooded area of east Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

The location is near the intersection of 116 Avenue and 239A Street, near where 56-year-old Darlene Stott, reported missing by Ridge Meadows RCMP earlier in the day, was last seen.

Her last known whereabouts were in the area of 238 Street and 114a Avenue.

.