BBQ champions crowned

Jeff Howell of Mak Daddies, gets fired up for competition during the annual BBQ Off the Bypass Sunday. The Maple Ridge crew took third place overall in the competition.

Whether it was the mouthwatering smell of slow-cooked barbecue that drew people in, or the great atmosphere — the 11th annual BBQ Off the Bypass, held Sunday, was another huge success.

Thousands took in the delicious samples, live music and barbecue and pie competition.

Eighteen barbecue teams from all over the Pacific Northwest gathered to compete for the best smoking good meat in five categories: chicken, brisket, ribs, pork butt, and a Black Box challenge.

After the smoke cleared and the last drops of sauce were licked from fingers, the Grand Champion was named.

Capturing first place overall was Washington team Dances With Smoke. Following in second place was the Reserve Grand Champion, SmellaQue. Third place went to Mak Daddies.

Adding a sweet public participation component to the day was the seventh annual Great BC Bake-Off, an amateur baking competition. In the Great #BCBakeOff, there were three categories:

1. Fruit Pie: winner, Jenny Baxter’s Tropical Peach Mango Pie with Vodka Crus 2. Anything Pie: winner, Saffron Hodgson’s Bush Kitchen Chocolate Pie Tart 3. Butter Tart (because we’re Canadian, eh?): winner, Sharon Waldron’s Winny Walley’s Wonderful Bacon Pecan Butter Tarts.