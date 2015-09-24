This October scarecrows will be invading downtown Maple Ridge.

For the second annual Scarecrows-A-Plenty the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association will be providing free basic scarecrows to participating businesses.

Each business will decorate their scarecrow and put it on display.

Starting October 1 customers can then vote on their favourite scarecrow by leaving donations, either non-perishable items or cash, at the business of the scarecrow they like most.

All donations will go to the Friends In Need Food Bank.

Participants can also complete an entry ballot listing the name of the business with their favourite scarecrow.

Prizes will be handed out for the most nominations and food donations.

Last year 1200 lbs of food was donated along with just over $100.

Three prizes will be awarded for the best decorated scarecrow based on the number of ballots received.

A random customer draw for three prizes will take place from the ballots entered.

One prize will be given to the business for the most food donations collected.

There will also be a random draw for all businesses participating in the Food Bank One Bag Challenge, where the DMRBIA is challenging businesses and their customers to match their donation of one bag of groceries for the food bank.

Businesses are being asked to reserve their scarecrows as soon as possible with the DMRBIA or to reuse scarecrows from last years promotion.

They must also supply their own donation boxes, entry ballot containers and decorations to dress up their scarecrow.

The contest runs until October 21.

For more information call 604-467-2420 or go to http://www.downtownmapleridge.ca.