BC Coroner's Service confirms identity of missing woman

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of the body of a woman found in Maple Ridge on Sept. 8.

She is Darlene Stott, aged 56, of Maple Ridge, said a release from the Coroner's service.

A family member of Stott reported her missing to the RCMP on that morning, after she had failed to return from a walk the previous day. A search was begun by RCMP and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

Several hours later, a passerby spotted Stott in a wooded area at the foot of a steep ravine near the intersection of 239A Street and 116 Avenue in Maple Ridge, only a few blocks from where she had been last seen. She was deceased at the scene.

Foul play has been ruled out at this time.