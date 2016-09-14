- Home
News
BC Coroner's Service confirms identity of missing woman
The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of the body of a woman found in Maple Ridge on Sept. 8.
She is Darlene Stott, aged 56, of Maple Ridge, said a release from the Coroner's service.
A family member of Stott reported her missing to the RCMP on that morning, after she had failed to return from a walk the previous day. A search was begun by RCMP and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.
Several hours later, a passerby spotted Stott in a wooded area at the foot of a steep ravine near the intersection of 239A Street and 116 Avenue in Maple Ridge, only a few blocks from where she had been last seen. She was deceased at the scene.
Foul play has been ruled out at this time.
