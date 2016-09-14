- Home
News
Plan to register to prevent bike theft soon in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows
Cpl. Winpenny checking bikes at the temporary homeless shelter in downtown Maple Ridge.
Project 529 is coming soon to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to prevent bike thefts.
"As for being in and around the shelter, there have been social media comments that items, particularly bikes, that have been shown to be in and around the shelter that are stolen," Ridge Meadows RCMP said.
"Police are constantly checking serial numbers to see if any of these are on the stolen database."
Project 529 will make that process easier, as most people do not record serial numbers for bikes, while others discard store receipts after purchase.
By registering with the 529 Garage, pictures of bikes will be recorded along with serial numbers for police access. A sticker for bikes and which is difficult to remove will be given upon registration.
