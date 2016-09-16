650 apartments proposed for south of Lougheed Highway

Plans are to put five buildings on 227th Street.

A 2012 plan to put up three condo towers just down from the Chances Maple Ridge casino has been replaced by a new proposal for a seniors development three times that size.

Concordia Homes wants to put up five buildings, containing a total of 650 rental units, on the 3.5-acre site beside Chances.

Three buildings would be six storeys in height and two would be 14.

About 300 units will be for independent and assisted-housing units. A “campus like” atmosphere is proposed, including community gardens, a bike share program, fresh food market and health and dental offices.

Questions need to be answered before it proceeds to second reading, says the staff report. Buildings have to be sited to allow sunlight to reach the areas and must fit into the local topography and slopes.

As well, a housing agreement should be part of the project to ensure that units will be affordable and adaptable to accommodate those with physical limitations and to allow aging in place.

A spokesman for the developer said the aim is to ensure 60 per cent of the units are affordable.

The previous proposal never went ahead because of unresolved geotechnical issues, says a Sept. 12 Maple Ridge city staff report.