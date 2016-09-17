Sixth annual GETI Fest held in Memorial Peace Park

It poured rain on the sixth annual GETI Fest on Saturday, but there was also an outpouring of community spirit for the event.

The Golden Ears Transition Initiative is described by organizer Gerry Pinel as a grassroots organization dedicated to building a strong community in every aspect.

This year's GETI Fest theme was "get involved," and service groups were in the festivals "Main Street" section of Memorial Peace Park.

Walking through GETI Fest in the morning you would see local entertainment on the main stage, from the acoustic stylings of Aaron Connaughton, to the Raging Grannies singing about hospital parking fees and other issues that stick in their collective craw.

You would find the CEED Centre's Michael Sawyer painting a sign, and Betty McKendrick of the CEED Centre displaying some of her acrylics – she joined a painting club that meets a the centre Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.

Cole Schmidt was checking out the vintage bus that is also a rolling exhibit for the Transit Museum Society, and Matthew Walker was a museum host.

Katie Harrison got people like Janaya MacPherson to sign the Kinder Morgan pipeline petition on behalf of pipeline opponents Force of Nature Alliance.

Nina Marlow of posAbilities, the Selkirk Center for Community Engagement, which works with adults with developmental disabilities, hung art, while nearby Amanda and Marc helped set up their table display, covered with hands.

Hub Cycling was giving away free children's bicycles, if people weren't scared off by Dave Rush's gargoyle costume.

Coleen Pierre-Sam drummed and sang a traditional Katzie song, and then took part in a blanket ceremony to honour her late husband Dean, who did a lot of cultural work in the community. She said he was affiliated with 43 different organizations. GETI Fest MC Mike Gildersleeve put the blanket across her shoulders.

Kenzie Lang, an aspiring local artist who is just in Grade 9, had some of her work for sale.

Dianne Carter and Maxime Cowley of the Gogo Grandmas, who support grandmothers in Africa who have lost their parents, chatted across a railing.

As Pinel said, there was something for everyone.