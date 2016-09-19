  • Connect with Us

Two taken to hospital in Maple Ridge bypass crash

A crash on the Haney Bypass Monday morning send two people to hospital. - Monique Tamminga/Black Press
A crash on the Haney Bypass Monday morning send two people to hospital.
Two people were taken to hospital after a collision involving five vehicles Monday morning on the Haney Bypass.

It occurred around 8:30 a.m. Two people were taken to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service, but RCMP said injuries are felt to be non-life-threatening.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but weather was a factor."

 

 

