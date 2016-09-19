- Home
News
Two taken to hospital in Maple Ridge bypass crash
Two people were taken to hospital after a collision involving five vehicles Monday morning on the Haney Bypass.
It occurred around 8:30 a.m. Two people were taken to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service, but RCMP said injuries are felt to be non-life-threatening.
"The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but weather was a factor."
