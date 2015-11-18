Grouse Mountain owners to sell

Grouse Mountain ski hill is up for sale.

The resort announced that after 40 years, the owners have retained CBRE Canada to market and sell its operation and almost 500 hectares of privately held lands.

The resort was mainly a winter destination until 1989 when the owners started investing $55 million in capital improvements to turn it into a four-seasons resort.

Grouse Mountain president Michael Cameron says in a news release that management and staff are proud of the operation's success and look forward to continuing to deliver a world-class experience.

About 1.3 million people visit the resort every year.

The Canadian Press