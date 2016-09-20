  • Connect with Us

Shots fired in attempted Pitt Meadows robbery

  posted Sep 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM— updated Sep 20, 2016 at 1:55 PM

Police are investigating as robbery attempt during which shots were fired on a Pitt Meadows property Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a property on Richardson Road around 8:40 a.m. This was in response to a group of males illegally entering onto the property and discharging firearms.

"What I can tell you is there are no reports of anyone being injured in this very aggressive robbery attempt," said Cpl. Brenda Winpenny with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Winpenny said a group of men entered the property and started firing guns.

She said RCMP sent out a number of specialized units to the scene, and the property has been secured in order for the investigation to be conducted.

Police were looking for four to six men in a white panel van and a dark-coloured pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-350.

They also set up a road block on the Pitt River Bridge, searching for the vehicles.

 

 

 

 

 

