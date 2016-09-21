Drug bust on steps of Maple Ridge church

Ridge Meadows RCMP made a "significant drug bust" Saturday outside the Maple Ridge Baptist Church on 222nd Street.

The event was first captured on social media, with photos of police questioning a man who had a bicycle.

Police seized what they believe to be heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines on the steps outside the church in downtown Maple Ridge.

They also seized thousands of dollars of cash.

"Money was seized as possibly being proceeds of crime," RCMP said.

The drugs were packaged and ready for sale on the street. One man was arrested and released.

No charges have yet been laid.