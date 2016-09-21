- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Drug bust on steps of Maple Ridge church
Ridge Meadows RCMP made a "significant drug bust" Saturday outside the Maple Ridge Baptist Church on 222nd Street.
The event was first captured on social media, with photos of police questioning a man who had a bicycle.
Police seized what they believe to be heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines on the steps outside the church in downtown Maple Ridge.
They also seized thousands of dollars of cash.
"Money was seized as possibly being proceeds of crime," RCMP said.
The drugs were packaged and ready for sale on the street. One man was arrested and released.
No charges have yet been laid.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.