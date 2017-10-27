5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

1. Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

Despite a conviction for sexual assault, anc calls for him to steo down, Coun. David Murray is not stepping down from Pitt Meadows council. See more >

2. Trial date set for man charged with Abbotsford highschool stabbing

Gabriel Brandon Klein, 22, is scheduled to start his trial May 7, 2018 in B.C. See more >

3. B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

The legislation is designed to plug a loophole in B.C.’s rental housing restrictions that allows landlords to demand additional rent increases by signing short-term leases with tenants. See more >

4. PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary

Two victims were reportedly taken to hospital Thursday evening, after being involved in an altercation. See more >

5. B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Graduation rates have gone up by 10 per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, but that rate still lags behind those for youth not in care. See more >

Previous story
Trial date set for man charged with double stabbing at Abbotsford high school
Next story
Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Just Posted

Anita Place Tent City to hold press conference

Homeless will speak Friday at 1:30 p.m. on 223rd St. after Maple Ridge intends to seek injunction

Letter: ‘It is not a fair system and I strongly object’

As taxpayers, we deserve more from our representation on council.

More Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows veterans wanted to march on Remembrance Day

No legion membership necessary

UPDATE: Elderly woman killed while crossing Scott Road in Surrey

Police say driver, passerby tried to save woman’s life at scene

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

RESULTS: Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

‘Fogtober’ hits the Lower Mainland

RCMP have cautionedpeople to leave for work a bit early and to keep headlights on.

Kinder Morgan appeals to energy board over permit delays for pipeline expansion

Company has failed to get a permit from Burnaby for TransMountain

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

Meet the farmers behind the filming of ‘When Calls the Heart’

Known across North America for its Hallmark film set, the MacInnes property is also a working farm

Most Read