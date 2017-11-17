5 to start your day

1. North Delta church defaced with anti-Christian graffiti

Delta Police are investigating after a local church was vandalized with the disturbing message “Kill All Christans (sic) — god is not real.” See more >

2. Fundraiser supports Davidson family, legacy fund announced

The Abbotsford Community Foundation has established the Const. John Davidson “Shine On” Legacy fund that will have a youth focus in honour of the Abbotsford officer. See more >

3. Family grieves, remember cherised moments with son

Mike Serr has unique memories of his 19-year-old son, who died in an early morning car accident in Maple Ridge this week. See more >

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to @aidenserr. He was such an inspiring young man and I am grateful to have called him a friend. He had a passion for politics and for making this country a better place. Rest in peace Aiden. — Dan Ruimy (@DanRuimyMP) November 14, 2017

4. More than 100 pedestrians hit in Surrey so far this year

“Shorter days and poor weather is a factor that leads to 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occurring between October and January,” police explain. See more >

5. Langley-born Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

In a tweet, Smith said he watched “girls and guys punching, pulling hair, groping girls,” from the stage Tuesday night at the Encana Events Centre. See more >