5 to start your day

Delta police probe anti-Christian graffiti, Langley’s Dallas Smith calls out concertgoers and more

1. North Delta church defaced with anti-Christian graffiti

Delta Police are investigating after a local church was vandalized with the disturbing message “Kill All Christans (sic) — god is not real.” See more >

2. Fundraiser supports Davidson family, legacy fund announced

The Abbotsford Community Foundation has established the Const. John Davidson “Shine On” Legacy fund that will have a youth focus in honour of the Abbotsford officer. See more >

3. Family grieves, remember cherised moments with son

Mike Serr has unique memories of his 19-year-old son, who died in an early morning car accident in Maple Ridge this week. See more >

4. More than 100 pedestrians hit in Surrey so far this year

“Shorter days and poor weather is a factor that leads to 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occurring between October and January,” police explain. See more >

5. Langley-born Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

In a tweet, Smith said he watched “girls and guys punching, pulling hair, groping girls,” from the stage Tuesday night at the Encana Events Centre. See more >

Previous story
Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister
Next story
Maple Ridge churches asked to help the homeless

Just Posted

Maple Ridge churches asked to help the homeless

Plan underway to offer overnight shelter to street people

Former Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA’s family finally recognized

Chinese served though denied the rights of Canadian citizens

Maple Ridge family will always remember son as photographer, animal lover

Event Nov. 25 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

News Views: The victim

The woman who Pitt Meadows Coun. Dave Murray was convicted of sexually… Continue reading

New temporary shelter for older homeless people opens in Abbotsford warehouse

15 beds laid out each night until March 31 at MCC building

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey. White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

5 to start your day

Delta police probe anti-Christian graffiti, Langley’s Dallas Smith calls out concertgoers and more

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

Most Read