Surrey driver arrested after senior killed in crosswalk

Vancouver Police say charges are expected against a 21-year-old driver from Surrey

VANCOUVER — Vancouver has recorded its first pedestrian fatality of 2017 and police say charges are expected against a 21-year-old Surrey driver.

Vancouver Police Department say an 87-year-old pedestrian involved in a May crash has died.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 29 near the Granville Island entrance.

Police say a blue Mazda 3 was travelling west on West 4th Avenue at Anderson Street and the Surrey driver allegedly failed to stop at a red light, hitting three pedestrians in the crosswalk.

All three – ages 87, 15, and 15 – were taken to hospital with various injuries, according to VPD.

One of the 15-year-old boys suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries.

The elderly man was rushed to hospital in serious condition and unfortunately, died of his injuries on July 5, police say.

The 21-year-old driver from Surrey was arrested at the scene for “suspected impaired driving,” police said in a release.

Charges are anticipated, says VPD.

amy.reid@surreynowleader.com