Abbotsford citizens tackle bank robber

37-year-old in custody after trying to get away with cash

A bank robbery was foiled when citizens tackled a suspect, as he attempted to leave the Bank of Montreal on Friday.

Around 9:45 a.m., police responded to the robbery at the bank’s South Fraser Way branch. When they arrived, the 37-year-old man was already detained by people inside the bank, Sgt. Judy Bird said.

The man, who is known to police, had indicated to a bank teller that he had a weapon and demanded cash, Bird said. He was given some money and tried to flee, before being met by the bank customers who had other ideas, she said.

He is now facing robbery charges.

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police arrest high-risk sex offender 2 weeks after disappearing
Next story
Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Just Posted

Lougheed B-Line in planning stage

Translink officials meet Pitt Meadows council

Abbotsford citizens tackle bank robber

37-year-old in custody after trying to get away with cash

Sombre 75 year celebration of Cadets

The 1838 Royal Westminster Regiment Army Cadets lead Remembrance Day parade in Maple Ridge

Langley firm’s golf course faces possible foreclosure

Proceedings are set for Nov. 14 in a Vancouver courtroom.

Flames losing streak hits three games

Ridge Meadows drops 4-2 decision to North Delta Ice Hawks in PJHL action

Students honour veterans

Webster’s Corners elementary takes the time to thank veterans in Maple Ridge ahead of Remembrance Day

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Most Read