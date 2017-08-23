Abbotsford firefighters battling farm blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze in rural Abbotsford, near the U.S. border.

The fire is at Willow View Farms, south of Vye Road. It has destroyed at least one structure.

A reporter is headed to scene.

More to come.

#abbotsford. Smoke behind hospital? pic.twitter.com/YbT1hQkGGt — Ava Du Jour (@avadujour) August 23, 2017