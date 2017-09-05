Abbotsford police telling drivers to ‘think inside the box’

New campaign has cops giving out cardboard boxes

Abbotsford police pride themselves on being an innovative department who think outside the box.

But their new campaign against distracted driving has them doing the opposite.

They’re encouraging drivers to “think inside the box” – literally.

The Abbotsford Police Department has come up with a low-tech solution to the problem of distracted driving. It has produced cardboard boxes, emblazoned with an APD logo and “Think Inside the Box.”

The department will be handing out the boxes and encouraging drivers and passengers alike to put their smartphones and other electronic devices in the box before they go anywhere in their vehicles.

“The box isn’t just cardboard walls and stickers; it’s a demonstration of commitment to actively do something about road safety,” an APD news release states.