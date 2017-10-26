Abbotsford woman wins chance to spend $50,000 in four hours at Metrotown

Atera Amburn plans to travel to Italy with grandmother

Four hours to spend $50,000: Atera Amburn has quite the Saturday ahead of her, after winning an online contest.

The Abbotsford woman claimed the grand prize offered through the BC Lottery Corporation’s Daily Grand Shopping Spree contest, and this Saturday she’ll get to wander through Metrotown in Burnaby and spend tens of thousands of dollars.

But Amburn, 36, won’t be spending it all on herself.

Amburn’s biggest purchase will be a trip to Italy with her grandmother, her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s grandmother. In an interview on Wednesday, Amburn said it’s a way of repaying her grandmother for taking her on trips throughout her childhood.

Amburn also has a gift list for friends and family, and she has already visited the mall on a scouting trip to lay out a plan. She says her largest personal purchase, beyond the trip, will be a new laptop. But she also plans to purchase clothing for teenage girls, which she then plans to donate to the food bank for inclusion in their Christmas hampers.

“Food security is really important to me and it’s a big issue for a lot of people,” Amburn said.

Amburn was checking her voicemail while on a break at work when she found out she had won.

“I was completely in shock,” she said.

Previous story
Pitt proposes 3.38 per cent tax hike for 2018
Next story
Maple Ridge resumes injunction process to remove homeless camp

Just Posted

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

News Views: Together

Residents want Anita Place Tent City cleared, and the city has resumed the process to attempt that, citing safety reasons.

Marauders mauled by Saints

Langley runs over Pitt Meadows in junior Varsity action

Vimy oak will soon take root in Chilliwack

Descendants of oak trees from Vimy, France will be planted in ceremony Nov. 1 on the Legacy Trail

RCMP nab assailant with help of citizens

Multiple calls to 911 help Ridge Meadows RCMP come to call of cab driver

RESULTS: Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Most Read