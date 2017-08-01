Abby PD request help locating missing female

Chelsea Lee Gauthier has not been seen since July 27

Abbotsford PD are seeking information on the whereabouts of Chelsea Lee Gauthier.

The Abbotsford Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to the reported missing of 22-year-old Chelsea Lee Gauthier.

She was reported missing on July 30 at 10:15 p.m., and was last seen on the morning of July 27.

Gauthier is known to frequent various locations in Central Abbotsford, but to this point she has not been located. She has not been active on social media for several days. Her friends and family are very concerned.

She stands 5’8” tall and weighs 122 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and has piercings on her lower lip and tongue. Chelsea often carries a “Hello Kitty” purse.

Anyone with information about her should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).