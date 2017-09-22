Accident involving police cruiser causing delays in Coquitlam

There’s a detour around the accident on Lougheed Highway near Coast Meridian

A collision involving a police cruiser in Coquitlam is causing significant delays along Lougheed Highway.

The accident happened at around 6 a.m. Friday morning, on Lougheed Highway near Coast Meridian Road, involving a police cruiser and another vehicle, Staff Sgt. Harinder Kheleh said.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Commuters can expect delays for at least another hour, as police continue their investigation.

