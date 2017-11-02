Accident near Pennask summit closes highway

Highway 97C is closed eastbound between Aspen Grove and Pennask summit due to a vehicle accident, according to DriveBC.
A travel advisory has also been issued between Merritt and the Pennask summit due to black ice developing.
Highway 5 is also closed southbound near the Coldwater interchange due to a vehicle incident. A detour is available via Highway 1 or Highway 3.
An assessment is in progress.
A weather alert was issued this morning for the southwest Interior.
An assessment is currently in progress. The next update is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Check DriveBC for details.
