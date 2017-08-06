Air quality warning continues for the Lower Mainland

A group with Leghorn Ranch goes for a trail ride in along the dike at the north end of 216th Street in Maple Ridge last week. People with chronic underlying medical conditions are being warned to postpone strenuous exercise until the air quality advisory is lifted. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

An air quality advisory continues for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as smoke from the wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior have settled over the area.

High concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air will persist until there is a change in the weather.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less and can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size.

Readings taken from an air monitoring station in Pitt Meadows indicate the amounts of PM2.5 are declining the air from a high reading 24 hours ago to a medium reading this morning.

The air quality health index, with 1 being clean, clear, unpolluted air, remains at 2 for both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change and the wildfire behaviour changes.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions are being warned to postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Most particularly infants, the elderly and those with diabetes, lung or heart disease.

People are also being warned to remember to stay cool and hydrated and are being advised to seek out indoor spaces with air conditioning that may offer relief from the heat and the air pollution.

For more information go to the Metro Vancouver AirMap at gis.metrovancouver.org/maps/Air.

The map displays air quality and weather data from the Lower Fraser Valley Air Quality Monitoring Network.