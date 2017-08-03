Albion Community Centre now on the drawing board

Maple Ridge council has chosen the company that will design the new Albion Community Centre on 104th Avenue and 241st Street.

Craven Huston Power Architects will do the drawings for the new building that will be built in concert with the new $24-million Albion elementary school.

“The pitch for the new school involved a strong collaboration and community engagement with School District No. 42. The strength of the business case we presented is a model for how all levels of government can work together to create the best value for citizens,” Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read said in a release.

“Citizens from Albion came out and told us what they wanted in their neighbourhood and the architects will be consulting with all of the partners and community to bring back a design to turn this dream into a reality.”

The city has budgeted $10 million for a new Albion centre. Borrowing for that will require consent from the taxpayers via the alternative approval process, which requires 10 per cent of voters to vote against, in order to defeat the project.

Senior recreation manager Don Cramb said the city will work with the design firm, the school district and local residents to fine-tune concepts, then bring back the final model to council in the fall.