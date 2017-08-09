ANALYSIS: Residents ‘feel like a hostage’ amid latest rash of shootings

Surrey RCMP say they have many persons of interest in trio of shootings Tuesday

Three shootings in less than 24 hours have residents in Surrey worried their neighbourhoods are no longer safe.

In Clayton Heights, the site of the first shooting Tuesday near 70 Avenue and 180 Street, there are signs asking cars to slow down for children playing, a playground and a well-used park.

Nicole Fraser said it’s normal for kids and families to be outside all day long, riding bikes, walking the dog and visiting with neighbours. She herself drops her three- and four-year-old children off at a daycare there.

But within the last day, that feeling of safety has evaporated.

“Everybody feels like a hostage,” Fraser said. “This is happening in the daytime, with no regard to children outside.”

Police looking at many persons of interest

All three shootings are still under investigation, and they are suspected to be targeted and involving the drug trade. RCMP say they have several persons of interest.

“In these particular incidents, we actually have viable information that we can follow up on and we certainly hope that will help us develop suspects in these incidents and hold them accountable,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said.

RELATED: Surrey on pace for 60 shootings this year despite 100 new officer

Fraser says break-ins and car thefts have become more common in her neighbourhood.

“Up until the shootings yesterday, it was just petty theft,” she said. “This is the peak of it.

“We live in an upper middle-class neighbourhood. That means that we all pay an exorbitant amount of money on housing and property taxes. To fork out that much money, only to feel like a hostage in my own home, is infuriating.”

Gang-related crime cyclical: police

Shootings are down by 40 per cent this year compared to last, Schumann said, because of a recent surge in arrests.

“But with those people gone,” he said, “new people move in.”

Meanwhile, more than 100 new officers were added to the local force last year, and 16 others so far this year.

Said acting mayor Tom Gill: “I think things are progressing and we’ve made an incredible amount of ground over last yer, but given the number of incidents we’ve had in last two to three weeks, it’s disheartening to see what’s happening.”

Gill looked to the rash of targeted attacks in Abbotsford during B.C. Day long weekend, as well as crime in Langley, and noted it’s a South-of-the-Fraser issue, not just a Surrey one.

He said he wants to see the new provincial government look at more funding for agencies.

“The provincial government has an opportunity to show some leadership and show us that they’re going to make investments.”

Mike Farnworth, the new minister of public safety, told Black Press gang crime is a priority.

Repeating rhetoric from the spring election campaign, Farnworth said RCMP members have called for the province’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, to get more funding.

“The priority is to disrupt gang violence and to disrupt these criminal gangs as much as we possibly can and put them out of business,” he said.

Farnworth is meeting with RCMP at E Division headquarters in Surrey Thursday.