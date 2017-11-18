The damaged building is unsafe for entry. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge

Abandoned house in Silver Valley area burns

Maple Ridge firefighters were busy with a fire for the second straight Friday night.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. they were called to a fully involved fire at an abandoned house in Silver Valley, at the corner of 232 Street and 136 Avenue.

Firefighters said the building was unoccupied when they arrived, and there was no apparent cause of the blaze. The gas and hydro to the building had been shut off.

The building was badly damaged, is unsafe, and firefighters put up tape to warn people to stay away.

The previous Friday night, firefighters battled a major blaze at the former Mussalem Motors building at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 223rd Street in downtown Maple Ridge.

That commercial building was also extremely damaged, and was only made safe for fire investigators to get on scene a week after the incident. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

