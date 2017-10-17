Another young girl sexually assaulted in Cloverdale, Surrey police say

Police say a man grabbed a 15-year-old girl from behind and groped her at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday near Clayton Heights Secondary

CLOVERDALE — Another young girl has been sexually assaulted in Cloverdale, Surrey RCMP say.

Police say a man allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old girl from behind and groped her at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 18800 block of 69th Avenue near Clayton Heights Secondary school.

SEE ALSO: Students reminded about ‘stranger danger’ after pre-teen sexually assaulted in Surrey

The girl told police she managed to free herself from the suspect and run back home. Surrey RCMP say offices were immediately dispatched to the area but the suspect had taken off.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, in his 30’s or 40’s, wearing a dark hoody and grey and blue washed out jeans. Police say the victim was not injured.

This is the second assault in the area in the past week.

Police say a man grabbed an 11-year-old girl “on the buttocks” last Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 18800-block of 65th Avenue. After that incident, police say the 11-year-old turned around to face the man, who then apologized and ran away.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect., who was described as a white man in his 30s, approximately six feet tall and was wearing blue jeans, a light coloured shirt and a light coloured baseball hat at the time of the incident. According to the victim, the man may have had stubble on his face as well.

The Surrey School District has sent a letter home to notify parents.

Surrey RCMP reminds students who are walking to school to follow a few simple steps to heighten their safety, including:

Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter