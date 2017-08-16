Apparent takedown off freeway in Langley

A witness is reporting a takedown near the Sandman late Wednesday afternoon. More details coming…

The white pickup is believed to be involved in the police incident unfolding in Walnut Grove. (@canuck_faithful)

Police were apparently near the Sandman Signature Langley Hotel taking down a number of suspects late this afternoon.

Mounties and the Emergency Response Team are apparently both involved in the incident unfolding just after 5 p.m. at the Trans-Canada Highway and 200th street, said a witness going by Edler’s Stick.

“Looks like two or possibly three in custody,” he said on Twitter. “Heavy police presence. Must be gang related.”

In speaking with the Langley Advance, he said: “All I can tell you is that there was a heavy police presence near the Sandman Signature Hotel. I personally saw one person in custody, however two other witnesses told me they saw others that were apprehended as well.

“It would appear to me to be gang related,” he said. “This is definitely an organized takedown, in my opinion, by police.”

Earlier this spring, a heavy police presence in the same area was required following a deadly shooting.

On April 1, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the Sandman and Moxie’s in Willoughby, adjacent to the freeway. In that case, 20-year-old Tyrell Sinnott, of Surrey, was fatally gunned down.

• Stay tuned for more on this breaking news story