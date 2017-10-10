Australian hiker confirmed dead

RCMP have confirmed that missing woman, 34-year old Sophie Dowsley has been found dead. Remains were found at the base of Statlu Falls Sept. 23 by Agassiz RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR).

Dowsley and her partner, Gregory James Tiffin, went missing July 10 and clues over the following weeks led searchers to the Statlu Lake area.

Tiffin’s remains were found July 19 by KHSAR workers, but the search for Dowsley was suspended until water levels receded.

“After hours of precarious, diligent searching in waterfall canyons and a boulder-strewn river by rope rescue and swift water rescue technicians, human remains were discovered downstream of Statlu Falls,” said a statement from the KHSAR team Sept. 26.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of the woman found at the falls north of Hemlock Valley.

“While a successful search may enable the family to have closure, this is still a tragic outcome,” said KHSAR.

The couple had last been seen July 8 in Harrison Hot Springs.