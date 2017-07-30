2017 the third-worst B.C. wildfire season

There have been 820 fires across B.C. since April 1, according to the BC Wildfire service.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek reported that 13 new fires started Saturday, with 155 currently burning across the province as of 1 p.m. Sunday. Firefighting costs for the 426,000 hectares that have burned this fire season have hit $172.5 million.

It’s not expected to get any better – there is no rain expected in the foreseeable future.

“It’s definitely a concern for us,” Skrepnek said.

The province will get a reprieve from the lightning that has caused many wildfires this summer.

“Any fires are going to be the result of human activity,” said Skrepnek.

Windy conditions have made for smoky skies across B.C. and embers blowing across the Bonaparte River caused the over 70,300 hectare fire to jump the river. The Village of Clinton was put on evacuation order on Saturday.

RELATED: Evacuation order issued for village of Clinton, north to Green Lake

There is good news on the wildfire front; the Martin Mountain fire has remained controlled, Skrepnek said. BC Wildfire Service believes that the fire is human-caused but has yet to determine a specific cause.

Emergency Management BC deputy minister Robert Turner said that there are 6,000 wildfire evacuees as of Sunday but that those numbers don’t yet reflect Clinton evacuees.

More to come.