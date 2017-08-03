B.C. man charged with aggravated sexual assault for failing to disclose positive HIV status

RCMP say Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford may have committed offenses in Lower Mainland, out of province

Mission RCMP are warning the public of an HIV-positive man who allegedly had unprotected sex with multiple partners in the Lower Mainland after failing to disclose his infection.

Abbotsford resident Brian Carlisle, 47, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault after Mounties received a report on July 19, police said in a news release Thursday.

During the course of the investigation, however, other victims were identified and it’s believed there could be more who have not come forward, police said.

Offences have allegedly occurred in Mission, Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Burnaby, but Carlisle has been known to reside throughout the Lower Mainland, police said.

He may have also lived in Ontario, Manitoba New Brunswick and Vermont in the U.S.

“Normally the RCMP would not disclose the medical status of a person charged with a criminal offence,” RCMP Cst. James Mason said.

“However, in this case after careful consideration, the public interest clearly outweighs the invasion of Mr. Carlisle’s privacy.”

Police are advising that anyone who has had intimate relations with him should visit a doctor for testing.

While his next court appearance is Sept. 11, he has been released on a number of imposed conditions, including not accessing or utilizing any social networking or online dating websites and advising any person he is intending to have sexual intercourse with of his HIV status. He also has to wear a condom during sexual intercourse.

Carlisle is described as Caucasian, 220 pounds and 6’2” with blue eyes and short brown hair.

