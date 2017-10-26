Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson (Black Press)

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits

Tougher restrictions on repeat offending landlords

The NDP government is moving to give renters a break, making it easier for them to get damage deposits back and increasing penalties for landlords breaking rules to take advantage of a tight urban rental market.

The legislation also attempts to plug a loophole in B.C.’s rental housing restrictions that allows landlords to demand additional rent increases by signing short-term leases with tenants.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation Thursday that is expected to address a promise that was made by the previous B.C. Liberal government but not delivered before the spring election.

The NDP also promised a $400-a-year rebate for renters in their spring election platform, but Finance Minister Carole James has said that will have to wait for the minority government’s first full budget in February.

RELATED: Lsck of budget help for B.C. renters ‘problematic’

The legislation also contains measures to protect tenants in mobile home parks, which are not covered by the Residential Tenancy Act that governs apartment and house rentals.

The current law restricts annual rent increases to no more than two per cent plus the rate of inflation, a maximum of 3.7 per cent for increases that take effect in 2017.

In a tight urban rental market, some landlords get around the cap with lease termination clauses that allow them to set rent higher in a new lease, for the existing or a new tenant.In extreme cases, there have been bidding wars for rented as well as purchased homes in Metro Vancouver. LandlordBC, the professional association for owners and managers of rental housing, says the practice violates its business standards and is confined to “a small cohort” of owners.

more to come…

Previous story
Woman saved from the Fraser River
Next story
B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Just Posted

News Views: Together

Residents want Anita Place Tent City cleared, and the city has resumed the process to attempt that, citing safety reasons.

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

RCMP nab assailant with help of citizens

Multiple calls to 911 help Ridge Meadows RCMP come to call of cab driver

Woman saved from the Fraser River

Two bystanders pulled the woman out of the freezing water on Thursday

Maple Ridge Legion buys defibrillator for hospital

Branch 088 will be presenting a cheque for $30,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation at this years Remembrance Day ceremony in Maple Ridge

Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits

Tougher restrictions on repeat offending landlords

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Protesters gather at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, is also linked to police search

VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

A stroke prevented the former Calgary player from attending a game, so Telus brought it to him

B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Representative for Children and Youth looked at test results and graduation rates

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Province stockpiles extra snow clearing supplies for Lower Mainland

Transportation ministry has 900,000 litres of brine and over 8,000 cubic metres of salt ready

Most Read