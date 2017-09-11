B.C. search and rescue stats climbing up

More people are getting lost in the wilderness and are reaching out to search and rescue crews to save them, says the B.C. Search and Rescue Association.

The association’s statistics show that the number of search and rescue incidents on air, land and water in B.C. jumped from just above 400 in 1991-92 – to more than four times that – 1,600 – in 2016-17.

The latest stats are valid up to March 2017 but don’t record all body recoveries or incidents when search and rescue crews help with evacuations.

B.C. Search and Rescue has an #AdventureSmart prevention program to help reduce unnecessary and preventable ground SAR calls and has a message of #3Ts Train, Trip plan and Take the essentials. More information is at www.adventuresmart.ca.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was called out Sept. 5 at 3 a.m. after two hikers didn’t show up in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

The two were lightly equipped and one was dehyrdrated and suffering leg cramps, likely a result of the heat wave at that time.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue hiked them down from Alder Flats to the team’s all-terrain vehicle.

SAR volunteers were back at work by 9 a.m. that day.