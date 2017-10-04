B.C. teen’s suicide points to gaps in youth mental health supports: rep

The province’s Representative for Children and Youth says that gaps in mental health services for youth could have contributed to a 17-year-old B.C. teen’s suicide.

The report — Missing Pieces — details the life of a Lower Mainland teenager named Joshua, whose full identity was withheld for privacy reasons. Joshua, described by teachers as bright but shy, jumped off a crane to his death on BC Children’s Hospital grounds in July of 2015, following a long battle with mental health issues from as young as two years old.

The report says the tragic death sheds light on a problem that’s been well-identified for more than a decade: the need for more age-appropriate clinical and emergency care directed at youth, as well as better connected services and ongoing support for families as youth transfers out of hospital care and into long-term programs.

While Joshua’s single mom and distant father struggled to support Joshua and his sibling, Joshua’s life was seemingly plagued with poverty and a lack of mental health support, leading to self-harm, violent rages and multiple suicide attempts.

Each time mental health officers and social workers saw improvements in Joshua’s coping mechanisms and a strengthening of his family support system, the services would end only for Joshua’s behavioural issues to relapse.

“I think people cared, but I don’t know if there was enough of a safety net to catch the kids like this … he’s not the only one that’s sitting at home locked inside a room,” Joshua’s mom said in the report.

Watchdog turns to new mental health ministry for change

Joshua’s story is a compelling and tragic one that reinforces the need for action now, children and youth watchdog Bernard Richard said in the report.

Although a majority of the time Joshua spent during his final stay in hospital was for treatment, his release was delayed due to a lack of concurrent discharge planning between MCFD and BCCH, the report suggests, which could have contributed to his decline in well-being by July 2015.

In turn, the watchdog has recommended the ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, led by Judy Darcy create a comprehensive plan to impliment a full continuum of mental health services for children and youth in B.C., and provide the resources needed for such a system. The plan is recommended to be complete within a year, and implimented within two.

