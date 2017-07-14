Baby opossum found in tied-up plastic bag

Tiny animal now being cared for at Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre in Abbotsford

This baby opossum is being cared for at Elizabeth’s Widlife Centre in Abbotsford after it was found in a tied-up plastic bag.

Elizabeth Melnick of the centre said the tiny creature was brought to the centre on Saturday after a woman found it in her backyard.

The woman initially thought the bag was garbage, but when she picked it up, she discovered the teensy animal inside.

She then delivered it to Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre, which cares for small injured, abandoned and neglected animals.

Melnick said it was apparent that someone had purposely placed the opossum in the bag and then thrown it onto the woman’s property.

She said the bag had scratch marks on it, as if a cat had tried to get at the opossum, but the animal was not injured.

Melnick estimates it to be no more than three months old. It weighs 100 grams, and she said it will need to remain at the centre until it reaches about 750 grams, which could take several months.

Meanwhile, Melnick and her volunteers are doting over it.

“She has such a nice personality. She is as sweet as anything,” she said.